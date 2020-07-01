Amenities

637 E 223rd St #B Available 11/16/19 Quiet 3bd/2.5ba + bonus with 2 car attached garage - Quiet 3bd/2.5ba + bonus room with 2 car attached garage. Ground level: 2 car garage, bonus room with laundry closet; 1st level: living room, dinning room, kitchen, powder room, and covered large patio; 2nd level; 2 bedrooms with shared bath, 1 master bedroom with dual sink and enclosed bathroom and walk;in. Beautifully maintained with high end fixtures. Central AC and Heating.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



(RLNE5180609)