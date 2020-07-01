All apartments in Carson
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

637 E 223rd St #B

637 East 223rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

637 East 223rd Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
637 E 223rd St #B Available 11/16/19 Quiet 3bd/2.5ba + bonus with 2 car attached garage - Quiet 3bd/2.5ba + bonus room with 2 car attached garage. Ground level: 2 car garage, bonus room with laundry closet; 1st level: living room, dinning room, kitchen, powder room, and covered large patio; 2nd level; 2 bedrooms with shared bath, 1 master bedroom with dual sink and enclosed bathroom and walk;in. Beautifully maintained with high end fixtures. Central AC and Heating.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE5180609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 E 223rd St #B have any available units?
637 E 223rd St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 637 E 223rd St #B have?
Some of 637 E 223rd St #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 E 223rd St #B currently offering any rent specials?
637 E 223rd St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 E 223rd St #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 E 223rd St #B is pet friendly.
Does 637 E 223rd St #B offer parking?
Yes, 637 E 223rd St #B offers parking.
Does 637 E 223rd St #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 E 223rd St #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 E 223rd St #B have a pool?
No, 637 E 223rd St #B does not have a pool.
Does 637 E 223rd St #B have accessible units?
No, 637 E 223rd St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 637 E 223rd St #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 E 223rd St #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 E 223rd St #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 637 E 223rd St #B has units with air conditioning.

