5 Horseshoe Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Horseshoe Ln

5 Horseshoe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5 Horseshoe Lane, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a large 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome located in Carson. All new wood flooring and carpet throughout. Brand new countertops in kitchen. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Large 2 car garage and additional laundry room (comes with washer/dryer) Please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803 if you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment!

(RLNE4738128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Horseshoe Ln have any available units?
5 Horseshoe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 5 Horseshoe Ln have?
Some of 5 Horseshoe Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Horseshoe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5 Horseshoe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Horseshoe Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Horseshoe Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5 Horseshoe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5 Horseshoe Ln offers parking.
Does 5 Horseshoe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Horseshoe Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Horseshoe Ln have a pool?
No, 5 Horseshoe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5 Horseshoe Ln have accessible units?
No, 5 Horseshoe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Horseshoe Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Horseshoe Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Horseshoe Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Horseshoe Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
