364 E. 229th Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Carson Area! - This Beautiful home has been extensively remodeled to feature a spacious, open living/dining area with a remodeled kitchen that comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and microwave oven. There is a separate breakfast bar as well as a open dining area that connects both the kitchen, the family room and the front living room. A large bay window distinguishes the main living area that also opens to a hall leading to the two front bedrooms and a shared hallway bathroom. Both front bedrooms are nicely sized and each feature blinds, ceiling fans and large wardrobe closets. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and features an expanded walk in closet. Other amenities include central A/C & heat, a large covered patio, a single car attached garage and a large fenced rear yard.. The home is located near the Stub Hub stadium and nearby to great parks, schools, shopping and local freeway access.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



