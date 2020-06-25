All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 364 E. 229th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
364 E. 229th Pl.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

364 E. 229th Pl.

364 East 229th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

364 East 229th Place, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Carson Area! - This Beautiful home has been extensively remodeled to feature a spacious, open living/dining area with a remodeled kitchen that comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and microwave oven. There is a separate breakfast bar as well as a open dining area that connects both the kitchen, the family room and the front living room. A large bay window distinguishes the main living area that also opens to a hall leading to the two front bedrooms and a shared hallway bathroom. Both front bedrooms are nicely sized and each feature blinds, ceiling fans and large wardrobe closets. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and features an expanded walk in closet. Other amenities include central A/C & heat, a large covered patio, a single car attached garage and a large fenced rear yard.. The home is located near the Stub Hub stadium and nearby to great parks, schools, shopping and local freeway access.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4803189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 E. 229th Pl. have any available units?
364 E. 229th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 364 E. 229th Pl. have?
Some of 364 E. 229th Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 E. 229th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
364 E. 229th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 E. 229th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 E. 229th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 364 E. 229th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 364 E. 229th Pl. offers parking.
Does 364 E. 229th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 E. 229th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 E. 229th Pl. have a pool?
No, 364 E. 229th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 364 E. 229th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 364 E. 229th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 364 E. 229th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 E. 229th Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 364 E. 229th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 364 E. 229th Pl. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles