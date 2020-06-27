All apartments in Carson
1855 East Gladwick Street

Location

1855 East Gladwick Street, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome home! Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The bonus space upstairs would be perfect as a media room. Relax on the covered balcony and enjoy the fresh air.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 East Gladwick Street have any available units?
1855 East Gladwick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1855 East Gladwick Street have?
Some of 1855 East Gladwick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 East Gladwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1855 East Gladwick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 East Gladwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 1855 East Gladwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1855 East Gladwick Street offer parking?
No, 1855 East Gladwick Street does not offer parking.
Does 1855 East Gladwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 East Gladwick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 East Gladwick Street have a pool?
No, 1855 East Gladwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 1855 East Gladwick Street have accessible units?
No, 1855 East Gladwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 East Gladwick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 East Gladwick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 East Gladwick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 East Gladwick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
