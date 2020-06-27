All apartments in Carson
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:26 AM

17871 BALSAM Court

17871 Balsam Ct · No Longer Available
Location

17871 Balsam Ct, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Private Resort living at it's best. Dominguez Hills Village private gated community offers you the best of zen lifestyle living. Pool, Spa, Gym, Tennis & Basketball Cts, Clubhouse, Playgrounds and biking paths plus more! This 3 bedrm 3 bath townhouse plus outdoor patio is yours to call home. This fabulous bright spacious townhouse offers over-sized bedrooms. Large Master suite 20x16, romantic spa master bath, walk-in closet, this townhouse will take your breath away. Master Chef Kitchen with Gas range (Frig not included), large bright living room attached 2 car garage plus storage space. Lots of walk to restaurants In & Out, Jimmy Johns & Olive Garden, Wild Buffalo, Southbay Mall. Walk to Stub Hub Arena. Easy commute to Torrance, Redondo, Long Beach and San Pedro. 30mins from LAX, Inglewd and Westchester. Refrigerator Not Included. Owner is Lic Realtor, credit/rental history chk required all applicants,2017/2018 Taxes.No Smoking No pets. Proof Car In Easy to show, available Sept 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17871 BALSAM Court have any available units?
17871 BALSAM Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 17871 BALSAM Court have?
Some of 17871 BALSAM Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17871 BALSAM Court currently offering any rent specials?
17871 BALSAM Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17871 BALSAM Court pet-friendly?
No, 17871 BALSAM Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 17871 BALSAM Court offer parking?
Yes, 17871 BALSAM Court offers parking.
Does 17871 BALSAM Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17871 BALSAM Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17871 BALSAM Court have a pool?
Yes, 17871 BALSAM Court has a pool.
Does 17871 BALSAM Court have accessible units?
No, 17871 BALSAM Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17871 BALSAM Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17871 BALSAM Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17871 BALSAM Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17871 BALSAM Court does not have units with air conditioning.
