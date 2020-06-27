17871 BALSAM Court

Amenities

Private Resort living at it's best. Dominguez Hills Village private gated community offers you the best of zen lifestyle living. Pool, Spa, Gym, Tennis & Basketball Cts, Clubhouse, Playgrounds and biking paths plus more! This 3 bedrm 3 bath townhouse plus outdoor patio is yours to call home. This fabulous bright spacious townhouse offers over-sized bedrooms. Large Master suite 20x16, romantic spa master bath, walk-in closet, this townhouse will take your breath away. Master Chef Kitchen with Gas range (Frig not included), large bright living room attached 2 car garage plus storage space. Lots of walk to restaurants In & Out, Jimmy Johns & Olive Garden, Wild Buffalo, Southbay Mall. Walk to Stub Hub Arena. Easy commute to Torrance, Redondo, Long Beach and San Pedro. 30mins from LAX, Inglewd and Westchester. Refrigerator Not Included. Owner is Lic Realtor, credit/rental history chk required all applicants,2017/2018 Taxes.No Smoking No pets. Proof Car In Easy to show, available Sept 1st