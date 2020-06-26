17615 Chestnut Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and Loft in desirable Dominguez Hills Village. House sits on corner lot, close to one of larger parks in community. First floor consists of open Living and Dining rooms, leading to Family room with cozy Fireplace and direct access to garage and yard with artificial turf putting green. Very easy care yard. Large Kitchen features sunny Breakfast Nook, matching appliances, gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and lots of cabinets. New paint and window blinds. Living areas features beautiful wide plank wood floors. All bedrooms feature neutral color wall to wall carpet. Inside laundry room upstairs includes washer and gas dryer. Extensive recreation amenities feels like a resort, parks, some with playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball court, Clubhouse with full kitchen for meetings and parties, full size fitness center, outdoor showers, swimming pools, spa, BBQ area, lush landscapes, walking trails. Appliances included without warranty. Rent includes HOA dues and Trash fee. Tenant pays all utilities (water, gas, electric), Cable & WIFI, HOA entry/processing fee and vehicle transponders.