Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

17615 Chestnut Drive

17615 Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17615 Chestnut Drive, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and Loft in desirable Dominguez Hills Village. House sits on corner lot, close to one of larger parks in community. First floor consists of open Living and Dining rooms, leading to Family room with cozy Fireplace and direct access to garage and yard with artificial turf putting green. Very easy care yard. Large Kitchen features sunny Breakfast Nook, matching appliances, gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and lots of cabinets. New paint and window blinds. Living areas features beautiful wide plank wood floors. All bedrooms feature neutral color wall to wall carpet. Inside laundry room upstairs includes washer and gas dryer. Extensive recreation amenities feels like a resort, parks, some with playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball court, Clubhouse with full kitchen for meetings and parties, full size fitness center, outdoor showers, swimming pools, spa, BBQ area, lush landscapes, walking trails. Appliances included without warranty. Rent includes HOA dues and Trash fee. Tenant pays all utilities (water, gas, electric), Cable & WIFI, HOA entry/processing fee and vehicle transponders.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17615 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
17615 Chestnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 17615 Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 17615 Chestnut Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17615 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17615 Chestnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17615 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17615 Chestnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 17615 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17615 Chestnut Drive offers parking.
Does 17615 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17615 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17615 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17615 Chestnut Drive has a pool.
Does 17615 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 17615 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17615 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17615 Chestnut Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17615 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17615 Chestnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
