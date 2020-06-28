1218 Hickory Drive

Amenities

Clean & MOVE-IN READY 2-story home in north Carson. Located in the Dominguez Hills Village gated community, this 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms house features light filled living, dining/family areas with access to an enclosed side yard from family area. On the 2nd floor, the spacious master suite features a walk-in closet and a large en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Laundry room with hookups and another full bathroom are conveniently located on the 2nd floor nearby all the bedrooms. Other features include : tile flooring throughout the living area, kitchen/breakfast nook, dining/family area & bathrooms; newly installed carpet throughout the stairway and into the 2nd floor loft area and all bedrooms; central HVAC; dual pane windows; new faux wood window blinds; fireplace; plenty of storage space; recessed lights; mirrored closet sliders. Direct access to a 2-car garage. Enjoy year round relaxation in the community's bountiful amenities which include a Rec Center with Olympic Size Pool/Spa, Wading Pool, Exercise Facilities, Media Room, Tennis & Basketball Courts & Parks. Conveniently located & within minutes to schools, shopping, eateries, business & entertainment centers and freeways.~Welcome Home~(Trash service is included)