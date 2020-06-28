All apartments in Carson
Location

1218 Hickory Drive, Carson, CA 90746
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Clean & MOVE-IN READY 2-story home in north Carson. Located in the Dominguez Hills Village gated community, this 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms house features light filled living, dining/family areas with access to an enclosed side yard from family area. On the 2nd floor, the spacious master suite features a walk-in closet and a large en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Laundry room with hookups and another full bathroom are conveniently located on the 2nd floor nearby all the bedrooms. Other features include : tile flooring throughout the living area, kitchen/breakfast nook, dining/family area & bathrooms; newly installed carpet throughout the stairway and into the 2nd floor loft area and all bedrooms; central HVAC; dual pane windows; new faux wood window blinds; fireplace; plenty of storage space; recessed lights; mirrored closet sliders. Direct access to a 2-car garage. Enjoy year round relaxation in the community's bountiful amenities which include a Rec Center with Olympic Size Pool/Spa, Wading Pool, Exercise Facilities, Media Room, Tennis & Basketball Courts & Parks. Conveniently located & within minutes to schools, shopping, eateries, business & entertainment centers and freeways.~Welcome Home~(Trash service is included)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1218 Hickory Drive have any available units?
1218 Hickory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1218 Hickory Drive have?
Some of 1218 Hickory Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Hickory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Hickory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Hickory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1218 Hickory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1218 Hickory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Hickory Drive offers parking.
Does 1218 Hickory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Hickory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Hickory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1218 Hickory Drive has a pool.
Does 1218 Hickory Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Hickory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Hickory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Hickory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Hickory Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1218 Hickory Drive has units with air conditioning.
