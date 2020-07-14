All apartments in Carmichael
Hawthorne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Hawthorne

Open Now until 5pm
5820 Sutter Ave · (916) 694-1407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
Oakvale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 52 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.85x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom); $600 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $45
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking Lot. 1 & 2 bedrooms receive one assigned parking and 3 bedrooms receive 2 parking spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne have any available units?
Hawthorne has 2 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne have?
Some of Hawthorne's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne offers parking.
Does Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne have a pool?
No, Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does Hawthorne have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne has units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne has units with air conditioning.
