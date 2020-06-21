2211 Boyer Drive

Amenities

Stunning Tiny Home in Phenomenal Neighborhood - Meticulously designed and cared for 1 bedroom home near Ancil Hoffman. This home uses every square inch of its tiny space to the fullest. The French style entry door opens to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, faucet with pull out handle, and stacked washer/ dryer. Bathroom with custom tile and walk-in shower. Hardwood floors, dual pane windows, tons of recessed lighting, and central heat and air throughout. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and electricity. This is a no smoking and no pets home.



Rent includes Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Electricity only. This is a No Smoking and No pets. Visit www.tiner.com to apply on line and view rent and deposit requirements. Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history

3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application



Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/395e0030-eda1-4cf1-ba78-cede0dd8be8b/?setAttribution=mls



Tiner DRE 01515135



No Pets Allowed



