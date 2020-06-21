All apartments in Carmichael
Find more places like 2211 Boyer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmichael, CA
/
2211 Boyer Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2211 Boyer Drive

2211 Boyer Drive · (916) 974-6017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmichael
See all
Carmichael Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2211 Boyer Drive, Carmichael, CA 95608
Carmichael Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2211 Boyer Drive · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning Tiny Home in Phenomenal Neighborhood - Meticulously designed and cared for 1 bedroom home near Ancil Hoffman. This home uses every square inch of its tiny space to the fullest. The French style entry door opens to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, faucet with pull out handle, and stacked washer/ dryer. Bathroom with custom tile and walk-in shower. Hardwood floors, dual pane windows, tons of recessed lighting, and central heat and air throughout. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and electricity. This is a no smoking and no pets home.

Rent includes Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Electricity only. This is a No Smoking and No pets. Visit www.tiner.com to apply on line and view rent and deposit requirements. Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history
3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application

Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/395e0030-eda1-4cf1-ba78-cede0dd8be8b/?setAttribution=mls

Tiner DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Boyer Drive have any available units?
2211 Boyer Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2211 Boyer Drive have?
Some of 2211 Boyer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Boyer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Boyer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Boyer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Boyer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmichael.
Does 2211 Boyer Drive offer parking?
No, 2211 Boyer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2211 Boyer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Boyer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Boyer Drive have a pool?
No, 2211 Boyer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Boyer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2211 Boyer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Boyer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Boyer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Boyer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2211 Boyer Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2211 Boyer Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave
Carmichael, CA 95608
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA 95608

Similar Pages

Carmichael 1 BedroomsCarmichael 2 Bedrooms
Carmichael Apartments with ParkingCarmichael Dog Friendly Apartments
Carmichael Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carmichael Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity