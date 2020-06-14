29 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA with hardwood floors

Canyon Lake is one of only five gated cities in California. All gates are manned 24 hours a day by a community patrol. Feel safe, secure and special!

Built around the Canyon Lake, this city is one of the five gated cities in California that started as a master-planned community. Low crime, incredible location and plenty of lakeside leisure activities make this one of the best places to live in California. The pace of life is slow, relaxed, the homes mostly affordable, and the people friendly -- what's not to like? See more