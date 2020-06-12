45 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA

/
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
22576 Inspiration
22576 Inspiration Pt, Canyon Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Super cute fully furnished 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment with a full kitchen, full bath, 2 balconies, laundry, separate entrance & amazing 180 main lake views. Entrance is on the left side of the home on the 3rd level down from the street.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
11 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1106 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25870 Interlechen
25870 Interlechen Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
55+ Super clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage - Super clean 2 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage single story, senior home in Sun City.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25621 Cherry Hills Blvd
25621 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1062 sqft
55+ Sun City Charmer! - 55+ community! Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath attached condo in Sun City. Tile floors, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, single car carport, fridge and washer/dryer for tenant use.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25821 Cherry Hills Blvd.
25821 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1608 sqft
Murrieta Road & Cherry Hills - 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd, Sun City 92586 - Welcome to Beautiful Sun City! A Splendid 55+ Community. Long Driveway. Two Car Carport with a locked gate. Inside the carport, you have great storage.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29025 Pebble Beach Rd.
29025 Pebble Beach Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1098 sqft
55+ Senior Home - The Core - 29025 Pebble Beach - I'm getting a new look. You will love me! This is a wonderful 55+/Senior Home! Walk into a nice living area, the kitchen is spacious with a lot of cupboard space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28315 E Worcester Rd
28315 East Worcester Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
992 sqft
Come see this quaint senior home located in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. This home is great for the downsizing senior.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25700 Cherry Hills Blvd
25700 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1378 sqft
Quaint SENIOR condo ready for occupancy. Low maintenance front yard with a two car car port with locking gate. Living room is fairly large with an attached enclosed lanai and fire place.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28777 Bradley Rd
28777 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27000 Crews Hill Dr
27000 Crews Hill Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1204 sqft
Come see this stunning 2 bedroom senior home. Located on the top of a hill with a stunning view of the valley. When you walk up to the home you are greeted with a living room with hard wood flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26918 China Dr
26918 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Gorgeous senior home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
26685 China Dr
26685 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1296 sqft
Senior home located in The Club, a quaint 55+ premier community. Low maintenance front yard with various shrubs. Walk into the home and you a greeted with gorgeous vinyl flooring in the living room. Past the living room is the kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27120 Yorba Linda Ct
27120 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
This senior home resides within Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. It contains a low maintenance front yard, with a few trees. Inside you are greeted with a large living area that connects to the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26661 Braddock Rd
26661 Braddock Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1218 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom home is fit for the senior! With a wonderful spacious kitchen and large living room, this is the perfect home for the downsizing senior. Comes with two full bathrooms, 2 car garage and in door laundry room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26828 Augusta Dr
26828 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1066 sqft
Come check out this adorable senior home right in the heart of Sun City on a quiet street. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room with a quaint kitchen bar area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27280 Wentworth Dr
27280 Wentworth Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
Come see this gorgeous senior home located in the heart of Sun City. This home is ready for its new tenant! When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room and a separating wall to the kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28824 Murrieta Rd
28824 Murrieta Road, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Looking for that perfect senior home with a low maintenance yard and is just down the street from shopping? This is the home for you! When you drive up you are greeted with a low maintenance rock front yard with a few shrubs, a beautiful palm tree
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26891 Augusta Dr
26891 Augusta Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
This quaint little condo is great for the downsizing senior. It includes a beautiful kitchen, with a cut out wall to the living room to serve guests. The living room is big and has an attached, enclosed lanai on the property.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28061 Salem Ct
28061 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1344 sqft
Come see this newly rehabbed SENIOR home located in the 55+ premier community of Menifee. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will find this low maintenance senior home ready for new tenants.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28199 Long Meadow Dr
28199 Long Meadow Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1690 sqft
Come see this beautiful senior home in the Oasis Senior Community. This home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring in the kitchen, living room, hallway and den.
