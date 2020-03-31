23483 Schooner Dr

Amenities

Come see this gorgeous 3 bedroom family home located in the Canyon Lake community. When you walk up to this home you are greeted with a low maintenance yard with a quaint front court yard off the front door. When you walk into the house you lead with at tiled walk way into the living room. The living room includes a fire place with a hide-away built in bar. Past the living room you will find kitchen. The kitchen is quaint and includes a double oven, counter cook-top, and multiple cabinets for storage. Down the hallway is where you will locate the bedrooms and the guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a single sink vanity with a shower/tub combo. The two guest bedrooms are fairly large in size. The master bedroom is large and includes a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a single sink vanity, walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. The backyard includes a cemented and covered balcony with a stairway that leads down into the yard. The yard is low maintenance, fully fenced and has a cemented patio. This home includes a washer/drier that is located in the 2 car garage.