Canyon Lake, CA
23483 Schooner Dr
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

23483 Schooner Dr

23483 Schooner Drive · (951) 260-0711
Location

23483 Schooner Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this gorgeous 3 bedroom family home located in the Canyon Lake community. When you walk up to this home you are greeted with a low maintenance yard with a quaint front court yard off the front door. When you walk into the house you lead with at tiled walk way into the living room. The living room includes a fire place with a hide-away built in bar. Past the living room you will find kitchen. The kitchen is quaint and includes a double oven, counter cook-top, and multiple cabinets for storage. Down the hallway is where you will locate the bedrooms and the guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a single sink vanity with a shower/tub combo. The two guest bedrooms are fairly large in size. The master bedroom is large and includes a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a single sink vanity, walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. The backyard includes a cemented and covered balcony with a stairway that leads down into the yard. The yard is low maintenance, fully fenced and has a cemented patio. This home includes a washer/drier that is located in the 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23483 Schooner Dr have any available units?
23483 Schooner Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23483 Schooner Dr have?
Some of 23483 Schooner Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23483 Schooner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23483 Schooner Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23483 Schooner Dr pet-friendly?
No, 23483 Schooner Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 23483 Schooner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23483 Schooner Dr does offer parking.
Does 23483 Schooner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23483 Schooner Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23483 Schooner Dr have a pool?
No, 23483 Schooner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23483 Schooner Dr have accessible units?
No, 23483 Schooner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23483 Schooner Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23483 Schooner Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23483 Schooner Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23483 Schooner Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
