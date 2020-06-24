8740 Knott Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home on Spacious Corner Lot - This is a fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom set on a huge corner lot with a 2 car garage and wrap around driveway. This single story charming home has new carpet and completely remodeled bathroom and spacious rooms with ample closet space. Includes the washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher and gas range oven. This huge backyard will be maintained by our professional landscapers on a weekly basis. The location is set back in a nice neighborhood environment with pride of ownership. We are freeway close and near all the attractions that the City of Buena Park offers.. We are pet friendly with the following conditions:



$500 deposit for each dog + $50 pet rent

$300 deposit for each cat + $35 pet rent

Maximum of 2 pets

No pit bull or Rott Mix breeds



