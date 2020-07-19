All apartments in Buena Park
87 Frances Circle

Location

87 Frances Circle, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
playground
basketball court
hot tub
fireplace
Want to enjoy the city life in a quite neighborhood? This property is located in the walking distance from a brand new mall, Village circle on beach, in Buena Park at Beach & La Mirada. There are all the modern restaurants, Daiso,grocery stores, and more.

Imagine you and your kids walking to your favorite restaurant in the a warm spring night. Hanging out around the fire place after the dinner and waking back to your home while talking to you kids. No driving after few drinks. ^^

Better yet it is a brand new house only about 11 years old and has upgrade kitchen, wooden flooring throughout whole house, one bed room downstairs, huge master bedroom, all rooms upstairs are roomy and clean.

How about the community? It has swimming pool, spa, playground, basketball court, and bike trails.

How about school? Best Fullerton Joint Union School: Sunny Hills High School (API:888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Frances Circle have any available units?
87 Frances Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 87 Frances Circle have?
Some of 87 Frances Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Frances Circle currently offering any rent specials?
87 Frances Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Frances Circle pet-friendly?
No, 87 Frances Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 87 Frances Circle offer parking?
No, 87 Frances Circle does not offer parking.
Does 87 Frances Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Frances Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Frances Circle have a pool?
Yes, 87 Frances Circle has a pool.
Does 87 Frances Circle have accessible units?
No, 87 Frances Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Frances Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Frances Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Frances Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Frances Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
