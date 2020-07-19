87 Frances Circle

Amenities

Want to enjoy the city life in a quite neighborhood? This property is located in the walking distance from a brand new mall, Village circle on beach, in Buena Park at Beach & La Mirada. There are all the modern restaurants, Daiso,grocery stores, and more.



Imagine you and your kids walking to your favorite restaurant in the a warm spring night. Hanging out around the fire place after the dinner and waking back to your home while talking to you kids. No driving after few drinks. ^^



Better yet it is a brand new house only about 11 years old and has upgrade kitchen, wooden flooring throughout whole house, one bed room downstairs, huge master bedroom, all rooms upstairs are roomy and clean.



How about the community? It has swimming pool, spa, playground, basketball court, and bike trails.



How about school? Best Fullerton Joint Union School: Sunny Hills High School (API:888)