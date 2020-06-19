8625 Crescent Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Absolutely Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 1,171 Square Feet, Perfectly Manicured Landscaping Front and Rear, and a Direct Access, Oversized 2 Car Garage with Built-In Storage and Laundry Area. This Home Features Refinished Hardwood Flooring, New Paint, and Newly Remodeled Bathrooms. It Includes an Entry, Large Living Room with Slider Overlooking Beautiful Backyard and Adjacent Formal Dining Area, a Very Spacious Kitchen with a Sunny Breakfast Nook, Walk-In Pantry, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Guest Bathroom has Tub/Shower Combo with New Tile Flooring, Shower Walls, New Vanity, Toilet & Light Fixtures. The Master Bedroom has Ensuite Bathroom with New Vanity, Toilet, Lighting, and Newly Tiled Walk-In Shower. Beautiful, Very Private Backyard with Lush Lawn, Lots of Fruit Trees, Covered Porch, Wide Side Yard, and Manicured Landscaping. This Lovely Home is Situated in a Prime Location, in Close Proximity to Award-Winning Schools, Beautiful Parks, Newly Upgraded Shopping Centers, Freeways, Knott's Berry Farm, Disneyland, and Additional Entertainment. "Welcome Home".