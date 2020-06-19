All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8625 Crescent Avenue

8625 Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8625 Crescent Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Absolutely Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 1,171 Square Feet, Perfectly Manicured Landscaping Front and Rear, and a Direct Access, Oversized 2 Car Garage with Built-In Storage and Laundry Area. This Home Features Refinished Hardwood Flooring, New Paint, and Newly Remodeled Bathrooms. It Includes an Entry, Large Living Room with Slider Overlooking Beautiful Backyard and Adjacent Formal Dining Area, a Very Spacious Kitchen with a Sunny Breakfast Nook, Walk-In Pantry, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Guest Bathroom has Tub/Shower Combo with New Tile Flooring, Shower Walls, New Vanity, Toilet & Light Fixtures. The Master Bedroom has Ensuite Bathroom with New Vanity, Toilet, Lighting, and Newly Tiled Walk-In Shower. Beautiful, Very Private Backyard with Lush Lawn, Lots of Fruit Trees, Covered Porch, Wide Side Yard, and Manicured Landscaping. This Lovely Home is Situated in a Prime Location, in Close Proximity to Award-Winning Schools, Beautiful Parks, Newly Upgraded Shopping Centers, Freeways, Knott's Berry Farm, Disneyland, and Additional Entertainment. "Welcome Home".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 Crescent Avenue have any available units?
8625 Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8625 Crescent Avenue have?
Some of 8625 Crescent Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8625 Crescent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8625 Crescent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8625 Crescent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8625 Crescent Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8625 Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 8625 Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8625 Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8625 Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 Crescent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8625 Crescent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8625 Crescent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
