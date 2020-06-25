8381 San Helice Circle

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, approx 1,250 sq ft one story home in Buena Park's highly desirable "San Tract", a family-friendly neighborhood of mid-century homes. Home situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and has a very strong curb appeal on a massive 1/3 acre lot. Inviting living room entry features a white brick fireplace and separate dining area. Current colour palette with new carpet, paint, fixtures, and lighting throughout. Kitchen has a dishwasher, a new gas stove and has recently been updated with counter tops, sink, cabinets and hardware. Bathrooms have new tub, vanities. Laundry hookups are conveniently located in the kitchen. 3 good sized bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes, one full bath and one 3/4 bath with walk-in shower. One of the bedrooms has a slider door exit to the back patio and expansive back yard. Another bedroom has an exit door leading to a shady covered back yard ramada, great for relaxing or entertaining. Long driveway has room for several vehicles and or RV parking. Gated back yard with a 2 car garage and 1/2 basketball court. Landscaping plans under way to install irrigation system, green lawn, several trees. Have your own park with room for family activities. Central A/C and Heat. Professional property management and gardening service included. Kennedy High School, Walker Middle School, and Buena Terra Elementary School service this address. Your well behaved pet will be considered with an additional deposit.