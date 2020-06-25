All apartments in Buena Park
8381 San Helice Circle
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

8381 San Helice Circle

8381 San Helice Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8381 San Helice Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, approx 1,250 sq ft one story home in Buena Park's highly desirable "San Tract", a family-friendly neighborhood of mid-century homes. Home situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and has a very strong curb appeal on a massive 1/3 acre lot. Inviting living room entry features a white brick fireplace and separate dining area. Current colour palette with new carpet, paint, fixtures, and lighting throughout. Kitchen has a dishwasher, a new gas stove and has recently been updated with counter tops, sink, cabinets and hardware. Bathrooms have new tub, vanities. Laundry hookups are conveniently located in the kitchen. 3 good sized bedrooms with mirrored wardrobes, one full bath and one 3/4 bath with walk-in shower. One of the bedrooms has a slider door exit to the back patio and expansive back yard. Another bedroom has an exit door leading to a shady covered back yard ramada, great for relaxing or entertaining. Long driveway has room for several vehicles and or RV parking. Gated back yard with a 2 car garage and 1/2 basketball court. Landscaping plans under way to install irrigation system, green lawn, several trees. Have your own park with room for family activities. Central A/C and Heat. Professional property management and gardening service included. Kennedy High School, Walker Middle School, and Buena Terra Elementary School service this address. Your well behaved pet will be considered with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8381 San Helice Circle have any available units?
8381 San Helice Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8381 San Helice Circle have?
Some of 8381 San Helice Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8381 San Helice Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8381 San Helice Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8381 San Helice Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8381 San Helice Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8381 San Helice Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8381 San Helice Circle offers parking.
Does 8381 San Helice Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8381 San Helice Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8381 San Helice Circle have a pool?
No, 8381 San Helice Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8381 San Helice Circle have accessible units?
No, 8381 San Helice Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8381 San Helice Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8381 San Helice Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8381 San Helice Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8381 San Helice Circle has units with air conditioning.
