Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

8359 Santa Fe

8359 Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8359 Santa Fe Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SINGLE story 4 bedroom with 2 baths. As soon as you enter the front doors, you will feel the warmth and charm of this home which has been carefully cared for by the owner. Living room with fireplace with a custom built mantle, crown molding, wanes coating and fan completes the living room. Upgraded and open kitchen does not lack cabinet space. There is also a center Island with additional cabinets for extra storage. From the family room you can view the backyard with a built-in stainless steel BBQ Island and brick paved patio. There is also plenty of grass area for outdoor entertaining. Master suite has dual closets with slider door which exits the backyard. Master bathroom features a step in tiled shower and a relaxing jetted soaking tub. 3 additional rooms are spacious and have overhead fans. The long driveway can accommodate an RV or extra cars. Convenient indoor laundry room. Detached 2 car garage with roll up doors. This home is upgraded with vinyl windows, A/C & heater, recessed lighting, 6 panel doors, freshly painted, wanes coating, vinyl and tile flooring throughout, crown molding, plantation shutters and rain gutters. Your home search is now over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8359 Santa Fe have any available units?
8359 Santa Fe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8359 Santa Fe have?
Some of 8359 Santa Fe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8359 Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
8359 Santa Fe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8359 Santa Fe pet-friendly?
No, 8359 Santa Fe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8359 Santa Fe offer parking?
Yes, 8359 Santa Fe offers parking.
Does 8359 Santa Fe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8359 Santa Fe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8359 Santa Fe have a pool?
No, 8359 Santa Fe does not have a pool.
Does 8359 Santa Fe have accessible units?
No, 8359 Santa Fe does not have accessible units.
Does 8359 Santa Fe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8359 Santa Fe has units with dishwashers.
Does 8359 Santa Fe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8359 Santa Fe has units with air conditioning.
