8359 Santa Fe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

SINGLE story 4 bedroom with 2 baths. As soon as you enter the front doors, you will feel the warmth and charm of this home which has been carefully cared for by the owner. Living room with fireplace with a custom built mantle, crown molding, wanes coating and fan completes the living room. Upgraded and open kitchen does not lack cabinet space. There is also a center Island with additional cabinets for extra storage. From the family room you can view the backyard with a built-in stainless steel BBQ Island and brick paved patio. There is also plenty of grass area for outdoor entertaining. Master suite has dual closets with slider door which exits the backyard. Master bathroom features a step in tiled shower and a relaxing jetted soaking tub. 3 additional rooms are spacious and have overhead fans. The long driveway can accommodate an RV or extra cars. Convenient indoor laundry room. Detached 2 car garage with roll up doors. This home is upgraded with vinyl windows, A/C & heater, recessed lighting, 6 panel doors, freshly painted, wanes coating, vinyl and tile flooring throughout, crown molding, plantation shutters and rain gutters. Your home search is now over!