Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8288 Mercury Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:29 AM

8288 Mercury Drive

8288 Mercury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8288 Mercury Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
This 4 bed, 3 baths, home is located in a highly desirable area of Buena Park. Come see this home which has new interior paint, new flooring, new air conditioner unit and many more upgrades. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, counter tops and opens up to the family room. The master bedroom has plenty of natural light with a walk in closet and spacious master bathroom. Outside you will find a covered patio that will keep you cool in the summer and were you can sit and enjoy your evenings. Close to the 91 freeway, shopping centers, schools, Knotts Berry Farm and Soak City. Come and see this beautiful home, you won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8288 Mercury Drive have any available units?
8288 Mercury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8288 Mercury Drive have?
Some of 8288 Mercury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8288 Mercury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8288 Mercury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8288 Mercury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8288 Mercury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8288 Mercury Drive offer parking?
No, 8288 Mercury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8288 Mercury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8288 Mercury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8288 Mercury Drive have a pool?
No, 8288 Mercury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8288 Mercury Drive have accessible units?
No, 8288 Mercury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8288 Mercury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8288 Mercury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8288 Mercury Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8288 Mercury Drive has units with air conditioning.
