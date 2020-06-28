8288 Mercury Drive

Amenities

This 4 bed, 3 baths, home is located in a highly desirable area of Buena Park. Come see this home which has new interior paint, new flooring, new air conditioner unit and many more upgrades. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, counter tops and opens up to the family room. The master bedroom has plenty of natural light with a walk in closet and spacious master bathroom. Outside you will find a covered patio that will keep you cool in the summer and were you can sit and enjoy your evenings. Close to the 91 freeway, shopping centers, schools, Knotts Berry Farm and Soak City. Come and see this beautiful home, you won't be disappointed.