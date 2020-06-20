8187 Cachuma Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Meadowbrook complex is located near the Los Coyotes Country Club and Sunny Hills High School District. New Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. New Kitchen windows, New Counter Top. New Lights in the Kitchen. Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinet. Stainless steel Sink. Can use Gas Appliances. Laminate Flooring. Lovely adobe style Fireplace it the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Large size Family Room. Forced A/C and Heat. 4 Beds + 2.5 Baths, 2-car Attached garage with direct access and Drive Way, Large master bedroom with 2 closet. End Unit, Backyard with many fruit Trees, Seperate Laundry room, Community Pool and Spa, Cul-De-Sac. and End Unit. Community Pools, Club House, Play Ground,.., Walking distance to Elementary School, Parks, Markets, Shopping...etc. for more information = 714-904-8949(Lisa Kim)