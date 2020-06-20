All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
8187 Cachuma Circle
8187 Cachuma Circle

8187 Cachuma Circle · (714) 904-8949
Buena Park
Location

8187 Cachuma Circle, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Meadowbrook complex is located near the Los Coyotes Country Club and Sunny Hills High School District. New Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. New Kitchen windows, New Counter Top. New Lights in the Kitchen. Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinet. Stainless steel Sink. Can use Gas Appliances. Laminate Flooring. Lovely adobe style Fireplace it the Living Room and Master Bedroom. Large size Family Room. Forced A/C and Heat. 4 Beds + 2.5 Baths, 2-car Attached garage with direct access and Drive Way, Large master bedroom with 2 closet. End Unit, Backyard with many fruit Trees, Seperate Laundry room, Community Pool and Spa, Cul-De-Sac. and End Unit. Community Pools, Club House, Play Ground,.., Walking distance to Elementary School, Parks, Markets, Shopping...etc. for more information = 714-904-8949(Lisa Kim)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8187 Cachuma Circle have any available units?
8187 Cachuma Circle has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8187 Cachuma Circle have?
Some of 8187 Cachuma Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8187 Cachuma Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8187 Cachuma Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8187 Cachuma Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8187 Cachuma Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8187 Cachuma Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8187 Cachuma Circle does offer parking.
Does 8187 Cachuma Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8187 Cachuma Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8187 Cachuma Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8187 Cachuma Circle has a pool.
Does 8187 Cachuma Circle have accessible units?
No, 8187 Cachuma Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8187 Cachuma Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8187 Cachuma Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8187 Cachuma Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8187 Cachuma Circle has units with air conditioning.
