8186 Havasu Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

This gorgeous two master suite and two and half bathrooms including two walk in closet with new wood flooring, New remodeled master bathroom shower. Original two story 2 Master suit bedroom townhouse! Located in prime location in Buena Park, Los Coyotes Golf club in nearby. This fantastic home upgraded throughout the whole house including new wood flooring throughout, spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz counter top, upgraded new shower with door. Easy access to school, shopping center, and restaurants. Excellent sunny hill school district. Very Quiet neighborhood. Including washer and dryer!