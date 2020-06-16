All apartments in Buena Park
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8186 Havasu Circle
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

8186 Havasu Circle

8186 Havasu Circle · (714) 651-4525
Location

8186 Havasu Circle, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1598 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous two master suite and two and half bathrooms including two walk in closet with new wood flooring, New remodeled master bathroom shower. Original two story 2 Master suit bedroom townhouse! Located in prime location in Buena Park, Los Coyotes Golf club in nearby. This fantastic home upgraded throughout the whole house including new wood flooring throughout, spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz counter top, upgraded new shower with door. Easy access to school, shopping center, and restaurants. Excellent sunny hill school district. Very Quiet neighborhood. Including washer and dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8186 Havasu Circle have any available units?
8186 Havasu Circle has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8186 Havasu Circle have?
Some of 8186 Havasu Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8186 Havasu Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8186 Havasu Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8186 Havasu Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8186 Havasu Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8186 Havasu Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8186 Havasu Circle does offer parking.
Does 8186 Havasu Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8186 Havasu Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8186 Havasu Circle have a pool?
No, 8186 Havasu Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8186 Havasu Circle have accessible units?
No, 8186 Havasu Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8186 Havasu Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8186 Havasu Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8186 Havasu Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8186 Havasu Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
