All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8175 Havasu Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8175 Havasu Circle
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

8175 Havasu Circle

8175 Havasu Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8175 Havasu Circle, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
The Beautiful Home " Meadowbrook" Community. Property is Remodeled, Open Floor Plan, Brand New White Kitchen Cabinet with New Appliance,
Quarts Counter Top, Master Bedroom New Shower and New Toilet, New Mirror , Other Bathroom has New Bath Top, New Toilet and New Mirror.
Kitchen Ceiling has recessed Lighting. Downstairs Power the room also New Cabinet New Mirror New Toilet. Brand New Laminate Floor Downstairs
Upstairs. Association Pool and Spa, Clubhouse, Close to 5 and 91 Freeway. Sunny Hills High school District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8175 Havasu Circle have any available units?
8175 Havasu Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8175 Havasu Circle have?
Some of 8175 Havasu Circle's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8175 Havasu Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8175 Havasu Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8175 Havasu Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8175 Havasu Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8175 Havasu Circle offer parking?
No, 8175 Havasu Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8175 Havasu Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8175 Havasu Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8175 Havasu Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8175 Havasu Circle has a pool.
Does 8175 Havasu Circle have accessible units?
No, 8175 Havasu Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8175 Havasu Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8175 Havasu Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8175 Havasu Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8175 Havasu Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles