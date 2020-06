Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous and Charming, Fully Remodeled single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This lovely home features a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertop, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, new windows, new laminate flooring throughout the home, new doors and new ceiling fans. Detached two-car garage with a long driveway, parking will not be an issue!



Ready for Immediately Move-In. Hurry and call, this home will not last!