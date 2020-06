Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

** NO PETS PLEASE ***** REMOLDED CLEAN GATED COMMUNITY APARTMENT . 2 BEDROOMS + 2 FULL BATHS . This unit is upstairs. Also, laminate wood flooring in living room and new carpet in rooms , window covering. 1 car garage and 1 designated parking space. Rent includes water and trash. Close to freeway #5 and freeway # 91. Walking distance to Buena Park metro link train station and Conveniently located near market, shops, and restaurant.