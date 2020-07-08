All apartments in Buena Park
812 Lincoln Glen Dr

812 Lincoln Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

812 Lincoln Glen Dr, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc7b9c4068 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bc7b9c4068/812-lincoln-glen-dr-buena-park-ca-90620 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: (If Applicable) Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home residing in a gated community in the increasingly sought after Buena Park. This 1,800 square foot home sits on a 3,581 square foot end lot adjacent to the community\'s private park. Features include: attached 2 car garage, central cooling and heating, modern upgraded kitchen, master bedroom with master bath and 2 walk-in closets, laundry room, raised brick fencing, and private community park with gas grill. Perfect for families looking to upgrade and first time home buyers alike. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $2,900 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,800 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,756 PET POLICY: Small pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: San Marino Elementary School (7/10) FLOORING: tile, carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 2009 YARD: landscaping included ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Lincoln Glen Dr have any available units?
812 Lincoln Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 812 Lincoln Glen Dr have?
Some of 812 Lincoln Glen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Lincoln Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
812 Lincoln Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Lincoln Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Lincoln Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 812 Lincoln Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 812 Lincoln Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 812 Lincoln Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Lincoln Glen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Lincoln Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 812 Lincoln Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 812 Lincoln Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 812 Lincoln Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Lincoln Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Lincoln Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Lincoln Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Lincoln Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

