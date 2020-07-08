812 Lincoln Glen Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home residing in a gated community in the increasingly sought after Buena Park. This 1,800 square foot home sits on a 3,581 square foot end lot adjacent to the community's private park. Features include: attached 2 car garage, central cooling and heating, modern upgraded kitchen, master bedroom with master bath and 2 walk-in closets, laundry room, raised brick fencing, and private community park with gas grill. Perfect for families looking to upgrade and first time home buyers alike. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $2,900 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month's rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,800 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,756 PET POLICY: Small pets are accepted under certain conditions SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: San Marino Elementary School (7/10) FLOORING: tile, carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 2009 YARD: landscaping included ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the 'Potentially Dangerous Dog' (CA Chap 9 31602) or 'Vicious Dog' (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.