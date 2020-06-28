All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

8112 Taylor St.

8112 Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

8112 Taylor Street, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**NOW SHOWING** 2 Bedroom + Office room 1 Bath house Buena Park - Close to Commuter Station - Nice clean neighborhood, close to the Buena Park commuter train to reach LA or Orange County area.

2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Office Room
New Dual Pane Windows
New Refrigerator
New Flooring throughout
Freshly Painted
Washer Hookup in Kitchen
Dryer hook up in Garage
New Roof
New Patio area in backyard
Long driveway
Fenced Yard
Maximum 4 person Occupancy

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 4 PERSON Maximum occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12NOON
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Taylor St. have any available units?
8112 Taylor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8112 Taylor St. have?
Some of 8112 Taylor St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Taylor St. currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Taylor St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Taylor St. pet-friendly?
No, 8112 Taylor St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8112 Taylor St. offer parking?
Yes, 8112 Taylor St. offers parking.
Does 8112 Taylor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Taylor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Taylor St. have a pool?
No, 8112 Taylor St. does not have a pool.
Does 8112 Taylor St. have accessible units?
No, 8112 Taylor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Taylor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8112 Taylor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 Taylor St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 Taylor St. does not have units with air conditioning.

