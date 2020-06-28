8112 Taylor St.

Amenities

**NOW SHOWING** 2 Bedroom + Office room 1 Bath house Buena Park - Close to Commuter Station - Nice clean neighborhood, close to the Buena Park commuter train to reach LA or Orange County area.



2 Bedroom

1 Bath

Office Room

New Dual Pane Windows

New Refrigerator

New Flooring throughout

Freshly Painted

Washer Hookup in Kitchen

Dryer hook up in Garage

New Roof

New Patio area in backyard

Long driveway

Fenced Yard

Maximum 4 person Occupancy



SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM



START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.



If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.

** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **



KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?

Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.

CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 4 PERSON Maximum occupancy limit NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12NOON

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

CA DRE LIC # 00158343



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5244756)