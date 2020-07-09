8106 Santa Inez Drive

Amenities

Landlord prefers Long term & no pet tenant. This 3 Bedrooms & 1.5 Bath Town home is on Building #45. Has 2 Car Garage with Direct Access through a Cute Court Yard to this Home Sweet Home, All 3 Bedrooms are on upstairs and share One full bathroom on the Upstairs Hallway. No Master suite. Downstairs has 1/2 bathroom. Central Air & Heating, Updated Kitchen, Double Pane Windows & Sliding Door, Laminated Wood Flooring Throughout except the stairs. NO popcorn Ceilings. It also comes with a Washer & Dryer Combo. The Master Bedroom has a nice size walk-in closet and a cozy balcony. Other 2 bedrooms are small. Landlord Pays for Monthly HOA fees for You to Enjoy the community Amenities: tennis courts, pool and a nice playground area for the young kids. Just steps to the Library, Schools, Post Office and All Amenities! Location! Location! Location!!