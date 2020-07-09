All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

8106 Santa Inez Drive

8106 Santa Inez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8106 Santa Inez Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Landlord prefers Long term & no pet tenant. This 3 Bedrooms & 1.5 Bath Town home is on Building #45. Has 2 Car Garage with Direct Access through a Cute Court Yard to this Home Sweet Home, All 3 Bedrooms are on upstairs and share One full bathroom on the Upstairs Hallway. No Master suite. Downstairs has 1/2 bathroom. Central Air & Heating, Updated Kitchen, Double Pane Windows & Sliding Door, Laminated Wood Flooring Throughout except the stairs. NO popcorn Ceilings. It also comes with a Washer & Dryer Combo. The Master Bedroom has a nice size walk-in closet and a cozy balcony. Other 2 bedrooms are small. Landlord Pays for Monthly HOA fees for You to Enjoy the community Amenities: tennis courts, pool and a nice playground area for the young kids. Just steps to the Library, Schools, Post Office and All Amenities! Location! Location! Location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Santa Inez Drive have any available units?
8106 Santa Inez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8106 Santa Inez Drive have?
Some of 8106 Santa Inez Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Santa Inez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Santa Inez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Santa Inez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8106 Santa Inez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8106 Santa Inez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8106 Santa Inez Drive offers parking.
Does 8106 Santa Inez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8106 Santa Inez Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Santa Inez Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8106 Santa Inez Drive has a pool.
Does 8106 Santa Inez Drive have accessible units?
No, 8106 Santa Inez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Santa Inez Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8106 Santa Inez Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8106 Santa Inez Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8106 Santa Inez Drive has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
