8074 Coral Bell Way

Three Bedroom Single Family Home in Buena Park! This quaint single family home features 3 spacious bedrooms at 1,213 sq. ft. in a beautiful community! As you enter the property, you are greeted with a fenced lined front yard with luscious grass and a landscaped large side yard! The home features hardwood and new vinyl flooring, dual pane windows, ceiling fans in every room, and new window coverings throughout! The dining room includes new flooring and includes a window lined wall offering plenty of natural lighting! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a built in microwave, gas burning range, a large kitchen sink, and a dishwasher. There is plenty of room for storage and food prep with the corian counter tops and cabinets! Moving forward you will find the laundry room which includes access to the backyard and washer and dryer hookups. The large living room has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, and a sliding glass door to the gorgeous and spacious backyard. The bedrooms all include spacious closets and expansive windows with brand new blinds. The bathroom is updated with a jacuzzi bathtub and shower, and cabinetry for storage. The cemented backyard includes a storage shed, built in gardening area, and a custom dog home! There is plenty of space for entertaining your guests! Two car detached garage with ample storage included. RV pad with hookups on the right side of the home! Central AC included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaping included. Pets allowed, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. $ 2,800 Per Month



