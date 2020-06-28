All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8074 Coral Bell Way

8074 Coral Bell Way · No Longer Available
Location

8074 Coral Bell Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Description

Three Bedroom Single Family Home in Buena Park! This quaint single family home features 3 spacious bedrooms at 1,213 sq. ft. in a beautiful community! As you enter the property, you are greeted with a fenced lined front yard with luscious grass and a landscaped large side yard! The home features hardwood and new vinyl flooring, dual pane windows, ceiling fans in every room, and new window coverings throughout! The dining room includes new flooring and includes a window lined wall offering plenty of natural lighting! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a built in microwave, gas burning range, a large kitchen sink, and a dishwasher. There is plenty of room for storage and food prep with the corian counter tops and cabinets! Moving forward you will find the laundry room which includes access to the backyard and washer and dryer hookups. The large living room has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, and a sliding glass door to the gorgeous and spacious backyard. The bedrooms all include spacious closets and expansive windows with brand new blinds. The bathroom is updated with a jacuzzi bathtub and shower, and cabinetry for storage. The cemented backyard includes a storage shed, built in gardening area, and a custom dog home! There is plenty of space for entertaining your guests! Two car detached garage with ample storage included. RV pad with hookups on the right side of the home! Central AC included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaping included. Pets allowed, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. $ 2,800 Per Month

Property Size: 1213

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Deposit: $2800
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8074 Coral Bell Way have any available units?
8074 Coral Bell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8074 Coral Bell Way have?
Some of 8074 Coral Bell Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8074 Coral Bell Way currently offering any rent specials?
8074 Coral Bell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8074 Coral Bell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8074 Coral Bell Way is pet friendly.
Does 8074 Coral Bell Way offer parking?
Yes, 8074 Coral Bell Way offers parking.
Does 8074 Coral Bell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8074 Coral Bell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8074 Coral Bell Way have a pool?
No, 8074 Coral Bell Way does not have a pool.
Does 8074 Coral Bell Way have accessible units?
No, 8074 Coral Bell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8074 Coral Bell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8074 Coral Bell Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8074 Coral Bell Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8074 Coral Bell Way has units with air conditioning.

