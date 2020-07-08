8022 San Marino Dr

Amenities

This 3 bedroom house in Buena Park is close to several highly rated schools including Buena Terra Elementary School and John F. Kennedy High School. It has a large front and back yard with a luscious lawn cared for by a sprinkler system from a professional landscape company. The newly painted living room has a fire place. The carpets have been replaced with laminate flooring all throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled with new appliances, granite counter tops and back splash. The bathroom has a new shower, new toilets and new tiles. The wooden driveway fence has been replaced with vinyl fencing at both sides of the house and there\'s plenty of parking with a 2 car garage and 2 driveway slots.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately

RENT: $2,449 $10 preventative maintenance fee

DEPOSIT: $2,500 upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $4,949 upon good credit

SQ FEET: 1,095

PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: Buena Terra Elementary School (9/10), John F. Kennedy High School (9/10)

FLOORING: laminate, tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, 2 driveway spots, plenty of street parking

*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range

*Fridge: No Fridge Provided

*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only



PROPERTY TYPE: single-family

YEAR BUILT: 1955

YARD: landscaping included



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $45

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*