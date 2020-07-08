All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8022 San Marino Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8022 San Marino Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

8022 San Marino Dr

8022 San Marino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8022 San Marino Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dcc860037 ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/2dcc860037/8022-san-marino-dr-buena-park-ca-90620

Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbrIr0xEr7c

This 3 bedroom house in Buena Park is close to several highly rated schools including Buena Terra Elementary School and John F. Kennedy High School. It has a large front and back yard with a luscious lawn cared for by a sprinkler system from a professional landscape company. The newly painted living room has a fire place. The carpets have been replaced with laminate flooring all throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled with new appliances, granite counter tops and back splash. The bathroom has a new shower, new toilets and new tiles. The wooden driveway fence has been replaced with vinyl fencing at both sides of the house and there\'s plenty of parking with a 2 car garage and 2 driveway slots.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately
RENT: $2,449 $10 preventative maintenance fee
DEPOSIT: $2,500 upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $4,949 upon good credit
SQ FEET: 1,095
PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

? Property Description Details ?

AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: Buena Terra Elementary School (9/10), John F. Kennedy High School (9/10)
FLOORING: laminate, tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, 2 driveway spots, plenty of street parking
*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range
*Fridge: No Fridge Provided
*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only

PROPERTY TYPE: single-family
YEAR BUILT: 1955
YARD: landscaping included

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8022 San Marino Dr have any available units?
8022 San Marino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8022 San Marino Dr have?
Some of 8022 San Marino Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8022 San Marino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8022 San Marino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 San Marino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8022 San Marino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8022 San Marino Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8022 San Marino Dr offers parking.
Does 8022 San Marino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8022 San Marino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 San Marino Dr have a pool?
No, 8022 San Marino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8022 San Marino Dr have accessible units?
No, 8022 San Marino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 San Marino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 San Marino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8022 San Marino Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8022 San Marino Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles