7910 Cyclamen

Completely Remolded Home - Great ranch style 3 bedroom home 2 bath home conveniently location in Buena Park. This home has been remolded, new carpet, flooring throughout,newer kitchen and baths. Beautiful fireplace in the den/Formal Living room. This home also has an addition which would be a great office/playroom or den. The home has wall unit for AC in the living room area and forced air heat. The large enclosed backyard has new grass and Avocado tree.. Completely remodeled turn key property ready to move in.



Available Now



