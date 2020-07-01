7761 Primrose Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly sought after neighborhood of Buena Park. This home offers 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms with large family room addition adding an open and inviting feel. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace with Oak mantle in formal living room. Note the square ftg of over 2200 for a single story. Priced to sell quickly based on bedroom count and price per square footage. Excellent investment opportunity. This home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and easy access to freeways. Buyer to satisfy additional square footage.



(RLNE5421512)