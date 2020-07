Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Not the whole house for lease, only 2 rooms in a big house total around 415 sq.ft. for lease at $1100, with 1.5 shared baths & shared kitchen. Good for 1~2 persons to stay. Sorry no pet.

$650 per month for only 1 person & 1 room lease. It is one of Jack & Jill room, 165 sq. ft., shared bath with another room.