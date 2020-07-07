All apartments in Buena Park
7540 Puerto Rico Dr

7540 Puerto Rico Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7540 Puerto Rico Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
This 1,881 square foot house sits on a 6,490 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Huge front and back yard. Backyard entirely reseeded and painted the patio. Spacious family, living and dining room. Seperate Laundry room inside the house. Brand new water heater, microwave, washer and dryer and entire house is wood flooring. Bathrooms are entirely remodeled. Excellent award winning school district including Oxford Academy, Los Coyotes Elementary school. The closest grocery stores are Marketplace, Smart & Final Extra! and Ralphs. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Sunrise Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Burger King, Samdo and Paesano's New York Pizza & Subs. Nearby parks include Brenner Park, El Rancho Verde Park and San Marino Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7540 Puerto Rico Dr have any available units?
7540 Puerto Rico Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7540 Puerto Rico Dr have?
Some of 7540 Puerto Rico Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7540 Puerto Rico Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7540 Puerto Rico Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 Puerto Rico Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7540 Puerto Rico Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7540 Puerto Rico Dr offer parking?
No, 7540 Puerto Rico Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7540 Puerto Rico Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7540 Puerto Rico Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 Puerto Rico Dr have a pool?
No, 7540 Puerto Rico Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7540 Puerto Rico Dr have accessible units?
No, 7540 Puerto Rico Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 Puerto Rico Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7540 Puerto Rico Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7540 Puerto Rico Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7540 Puerto Rico Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

