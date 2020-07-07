7540 Puerto Rico Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

This 1,881 square foot house sits on a 6,490 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Huge front and back yard. Backyard entirely reseeded and painted the patio. Spacious family, living and dining room. Seperate Laundry room inside the house. Brand new water heater, microwave, washer and dryer and entire house is wood flooring. Bathrooms are entirely remodeled. Excellent award winning school district including Oxford Academy, Los Coyotes Elementary school. The closest grocery stores are Marketplace, Smart & Final Extra! and Ralphs. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Sunrise Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Burger King, Samdo and Paesano's New York Pizza & Subs. Nearby parks include Brenner Park, El Rancho Verde Park and San Marino Park.