7441 Western Bay Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Totally Remodeled Tri-Level End Unit Townhouse in Quiet Gated Community. Wood Floor, Wood Plantation Shutters and Recessed Lights Through out. Master Suite with High Vaulted Ceiling and Plenty of Closet Space. Another Bedroom with Private Bathroom and Balcony. Remodeled Kitchen with Farmhouse Sink, Quartz Counter and Breakfast Bar Opens to Living Room. Spacious Living Room with Cozy Fire Place. A Half bathroom and Laundry Room are on the Main Living Area. Private Back Patio for BBQ. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Recently Exterior Painting is Done by the Association. Conveniently Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Schools and 91 & 5 Fwys. Very Bright and Airy. **TRASH and WATER Included**