7423 McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Remodeled 3 Bedroom Buena Park House w/ Central AC For Rent! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Buena Park house with a 2 car garage for rent. Very clean and ready for move in!



Features:



-3 Bedrooms

-2 Bathrooms

-1132 Sq Ft of living space

-Central AC/Heat

-2 Car garage with automatic roll up door

-Beautiful kitchen with new countertops, sink/faucet, backsplash and ceramic flooring

-New dishwasher and range stove/oven

-Washer and dryer included in garage

-Remodeled bathrooms

-Dual pane windows throughout

-Mirrored closet doors

-Ceiling fans

-New light fixtures throughout

-New paint inside and out

-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

-Fireplace

-Large backyard with automatic sprinkler system front and back

-Large Covered patio

*Gardener included with the rent

*Water and trash included with the rent



To view this property, please text or call:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



(RLNE4676268)