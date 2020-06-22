All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
7423 McNeil
Last updated March 19 2019

7423 McNeil

7423 Mc Neil Way · No Longer Available
Buena Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

7423 Mc Neil Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Buena Park House w/ Central AC For Rent! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Buena Park house with a 2 car garage for rent. Very clean and ready for move in!

Features:

-3 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-1132 Sq Ft of living space
-Central AC/Heat
-2 Car garage with automatic roll up door
-Beautiful kitchen with new countertops, sink/faucet, backsplash and ceramic flooring
-New dishwasher and range stove/oven
-Washer and dryer included in garage
-Remodeled bathrooms
-Dual pane windows throughout
-Mirrored closet doors
-Ceiling fans
-New light fixtures throughout
-New paint inside and out
-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
-Fireplace
-Large backyard with automatic sprinkler system front and back
-Large Covered patio
*Gardener included with the rent
*Water and trash included with the rent

To view this property, please text or call:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

(RLNE4676268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 McNeil have any available units?
7423 McNeil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7423 McNeil have?
Some of 7423 McNeil's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 McNeil currently offering any rent specials?
7423 McNeil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 McNeil pet-friendly?
No, 7423 McNeil is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7423 McNeil offer parking?
Yes, 7423 McNeil offers parking.
Does 7423 McNeil have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7423 McNeil offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 McNeil have a pool?
No, 7423 McNeil does not have a pool.
Does 7423 McNeil have accessible units?
No, 7423 McNeil does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 McNeil have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7423 McNeil has units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 McNeil have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7423 McNeil has units with air conditioning.
