7423 McNeil

Amenities
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Buena Park House w/ Central AC For Rent! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Buena Park house with a 2 car garage for rent. Very clean and ready for move in!
Features:
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Bathrooms
-1132 Sq Ft of living space
-Central AC/Heat
-2 Car garage with automatic roll up door
-Beautiful kitchen with new countertops, sink/faucet, backsplash and ceramic flooring
-New dishwasher and range stove/oven
-Washer and dryer included in garage
-Remodeled bathrooms
-Dual pane windows throughout
-Mirrored closet doors
-Ceiling fans
-New light fixtures throughout
-New paint inside and out
-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
-Fireplace
-Large backyard with automatic sprinkler system front and back
-Large Covered patio
*Gardener included with the rent
*Water and trash included with the rent
To view this property, please text or call:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
