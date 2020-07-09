6971 San Paco.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property is in beautiful condition.The kitchen comes with a two door refrigerator, a range, a dishwasher, a microwave and plenty of storage. The living room and hallways have vinyl flooring, the kitchen and bathrooms are tiled and the bedrooms are carpeted. The spacious living room has a fire place and sliding glass doors that opens up to a roofed patio next to a swimming pool. The bedroom has a built-in cabinet with mirror doors. There\'s a large front yard, with a 2 car garage, driveway parking and street parking. Included in rent is the cost of pool service and landscaping



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately

RENT: $2,800

DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,600 upon good credit.

SQ FEET: 1,339

PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: No utilities included but pool service and landscaping is included in the rent.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent

2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?

4) Complete the Online Application Form

5) Pay the Application Fee



? Property Description Details ?



AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: John F. Kennedy Highschool (9/10), Buena Terra Elementary School (9/10)

FLOORING: vinyl planks, tiles, carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, driveway parking and street parking

*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher

*Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement or repair are not warranted by the owner.

*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Laundry hookups



PROPERTY TYPE: Single-family

YEAR BUILT: 1955

YARD: Owner pays for landscaping service

POOL: Owner pays for pool service



? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $45

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*