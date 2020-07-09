6971 San Paco.

Amenities
This property is in beautiful condition.The kitchen comes with a two door refrigerator, a range, a dishwasher, a microwave and plenty of storage. The living room and hallways have vinyl flooring, the kitchen and bathrooms are tiled and the bedrooms are carpeted. The spacious living room has a fire place and sliding glass doors that opens up to a roofed patio next to a swimming pool. The bedroom has a built-in cabinet with mirror doors. There\'s a large front yard, with a 2 car garage, driveway parking and street parking. Included in rent is the cost of pool service and landscaping
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately
RENT: $2,800
DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,600 upon good credit.
SQ FEET: 1,339
PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: No utilities included but pool service and landscaping is included in the rent.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee
? Property Description Details ?
AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: John F. Kennedy Highschool (9/10), Buena Terra Elementary School (9/10)
FLOORING: vinyl planks, tiles, carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, driveway parking and street parking
*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher
*Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement or repair are not warranted by the owner.
*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Laundry hookups
PROPERTY TYPE: Single-family
YEAR BUILT: 1955
YARD: Owner pays for landscaping service
POOL: Owner pays for pool service
? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.
*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*