6912 San Bernardo Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath Buena Park home with all of the must-have features, plus it sits on a 9,315 sq. ft. lot!! Huge backyard has a large covered patio with ceiling fan, saltwater pool, above-ground spa, tiki bar, and tons more potential for entertaining (recently updated with a new Behr decorative concrete coating). Upgraded kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. New HVAC and dual pane vinyl windows. Brand new energy efficient Owens Corning Duration Premium Cool roof. Both bathrooms have been remodeled top to bottom, and there is wood laminate flooring, wood shutters, and ceiling fans throughout. Large separate laundry room also serves as a pantry. Cozy fireplace in living room, oversized driveway, plus 2-car garage with painted drywall, ceiling fan and dual pane window offering additional light. Close access to freeways and shopping.