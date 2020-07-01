All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 6751 Solano Dr.,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
6751 Solano Dr.,
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

6751 Solano Dr.,

6751 Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6751 Solano Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Very Spacious Pool Home In Gated Community - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile

Park Solano Gated Community, open spacious floorpan. Cathedral ceilings in living & formal dining room, large windows, natural light. Guest bedroom downstairs with full bath in hallway, laundry room is right across the hall. Separated family & kitchen oversees the private pool out in the patio. Master retreat has vaulted ceilings and a fire place, master bath is open and spacious as well with a shower, tub, and walk in closet. Three other rooms are across the hall; one bedroom has its own full bath, a smaller bedroom is next the the full-bath in the hall, and a fifth bonus room that can also be used as an office or bedroom. Three car garage. Sorry NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5192081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6751 Solano Dr., have any available units?
6751 Solano Dr., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6751 Solano Dr., have?
Some of 6751 Solano Dr.,'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6751 Solano Dr., currently offering any rent specials?
6751 Solano Dr., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 Solano Dr., pet-friendly?
No, 6751 Solano Dr., is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6751 Solano Dr., offer parking?
Yes, 6751 Solano Dr., offers parking.
Does 6751 Solano Dr., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6751 Solano Dr., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 Solano Dr., have a pool?
Yes, 6751 Solano Dr., has a pool.
Does 6751 Solano Dr., have accessible units?
No, 6751 Solano Dr., does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 Solano Dr., have units with dishwashers?
No, 6751 Solano Dr., does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6751 Solano Dr., have units with air conditioning?
No, 6751 Solano Dr., does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles