6751 Solano Dr.,

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Very Spacious Pool Home In Gated Community - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile



Park Solano Gated Community, open spacious floorpan. Cathedral ceilings in living & formal dining room, large windows, natural light. Guest bedroom downstairs with full bath in hallway, laundry room is right across the hall. Separated family & kitchen oversees the private pool out in the patio. Master retreat has vaulted ceilings and a fire place, master bath is open and spacious as well with a shower, tub, and walk in closet. Three other rooms are across the hall; one bedroom has its own full bath, a smaller bedroom is next the the full-bath in the hall, and a fifth bonus room that can also be used as an office or bedroom. Three car garage. Sorry NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5192081)