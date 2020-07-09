Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f50ccbf057 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/fc17f8f03f/6445-san-marcos-way-buena-park-ca-90620 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkIrYrzIJYg 4 bedroom 2 bath buena park home located in the Kennedy High School District near some highly rated elementary and high school. This home comes with a spacious front yard and a fenced back yard. There are plenty of parking spots, including a 2 car garage. Carpets adorn the 4 bedrooms, the family room and the hallways while the 2 bathrooms and the kitchen are tiled. The living room is well lit, thanks to the sliding glass door leading to the fenced back yard. The house covers a total of 1,355 square feet of space. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $2,700 DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,400 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,355 PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: None APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: Buena Terra Elementary School (9/10), John F. Kennedy High School (9/10) FLOORING: carpet and tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Microwave, Dishwasher *Fridge: No Fridge Provided *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1954 YARD: Front yard and fenced back yard ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*