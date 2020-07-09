All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 6445 San Marcos Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
6445 San Marcos Way
Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:33 PM

6445 San Marcos Way

6445 San Marcos Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6445 San Marcos Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f50ccbf057 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/fc17f8f03f/6445-san-marcos-way-buena-park-ca-90620 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkIrYrzIJYg 4 bedroom 2 bath buena park home located in the Kennedy High School District near some highly rated elementary and high school. This home comes with a spacious front yard and a fenced back yard. There are plenty of parking spots, including a 2 car garage. Carpets adorn the 4 bedrooms, the family room and the hallways while the 2 bathrooms and the kitchen are tiled. The living room is well lit, thanks to the sliding glass door leading to the fenced back yard. The house covers a total of 1,355 square feet of space. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $2,700 DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,400 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,355 PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: None APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: Buena Terra Elementary School (9/10), John F. Kennedy High School (9/10) FLOORING: carpet and tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Microwave, Dishwasher *Fridge: No Fridge Provided *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1954 YARD: Front yard and fenced back yard ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 San Marcos Way have any available units?
6445 San Marcos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6445 San Marcos Way have?
Some of 6445 San Marcos Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6445 San Marcos Way currently offering any rent specials?
6445 San Marcos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 San Marcos Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6445 San Marcos Way is pet friendly.
Does 6445 San Marcos Way offer parking?
Yes, 6445 San Marcos Way offers parking.
Does 6445 San Marcos Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6445 San Marcos Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 San Marcos Way have a pool?
No, 6445 San Marcos Way does not have a pool.
Does 6445 San Marcos Way have accessible units?
No, 6445 San Marcos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 San Marcos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6445 San Marcos Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6445 San Marcos Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6445 San Marcos Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles