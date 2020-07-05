6122 Darlington

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom Buena Park House For Rent! - This is a very unique 3 bedroom house for rent with lots of beautiful features, great freeway access and just minutes away from great dining, entertainment and shopping.



Features:



-3 Bedrooms

-1 Bathroom

-1,180 Sqaure Feet of living space

- 2 car garage

-Central AC/Heat

-Large backyard w/ large side gate access

-Covered patio

-Newer granite kitchen counter tops

-Newer kitchen and bathroom flooring

-Some new faucet and lighting fixtures

-Mirrored closet doors in master bedroom

-French doors in dining room

-Brand new interior paint

-Dual pane windows

-Brand new water heater

-Automatic sprinkler system

-Gardener included in rent



***COVID 19 GUIDELINES: EACH PERSON WHO ENTERS THE PROPERTY WILL NEED TO BE WEARING A MASK AND GLOVES (YOU MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN MASK AND GLOVES), EACH PERSON WHO ENTERS THE PROPERTY WILL NEED TO SIGN "CORONAVIRUS PROPERTY ENTRY ADVISORY AND DECLARATION", ONLY 2 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PROPERTY AT ANY GIVEN TIME. ***



To schedule a viewing please call:

Kevin Jamison

Watkins Property Management

714-614-1759



