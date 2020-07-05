All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 6122 Darlington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
6122 Darlington
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

6122 Darlington

6122 Darlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6122 Darlington Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom Buena Park House For Rent! - This is a very unique 3 bedroom house for rent with lots of beautiful features, great freeway access and just minutes away from great dining, entertainment and shopping.

Features:

-3 Bedrooms
-1 Bathroom
-1,180 Sqaure Feet of living space
- 2 car garage
-Central AC/Heat
-Large backyard w/ large side gate access
-Covered patio
-Newer granite kitchen counter tops
-Newer kitchen and bathroom flooring
-Some new faucet and lighting fixtures
-Mirrored closet doors in master bedroom
-French doors in dining room
-Brand new interior paint
-Dual pane windows
-Brand new water heater
-Automatic sprinkler system
-Gardener included in rent

***COVID 19 GUIDELINES: EACH PERSON WHO ENTERS THE PROPERTY WILL NEED TO BE WEARING A MASK AND GLOVES (YOU MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN MASK AND GLOVES), EACH PERSON WHO ENTERS THE PROPERTY WILL NEED TO SIGN "CORONAVIRUS PROPERTY ENTRY ADVISORY AND DECLARATION", ONLY 2 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PROPERTY AT ANY GIVEN TIME. ***

To schedule a viewing please call:
Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759

(RLNE3535917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Darlington have any available units?
6122 Darlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6122 Darlington have?
Some of 6122 Darlington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Darlington currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Darlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Darlington pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 Darlington is pet friendly.
Does 6122 Darlington offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Darlington offers parking.
Does 6122 Darlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6122 Darlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Darlington have a pool?
No, 6122 Darlington does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Darlington have accessible units?
No, 6122 Darlington does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Darlington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6122 Darlington has units with dishwashers.
Does 6122 Darlington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6122 Darlington has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles