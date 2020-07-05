6122 Darlington

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom Buena Park House For Rent! - This is a very unique 3 bedroom house for rent with lots of beautiful features, great freeway access and just minutes away from great dining, entertainment and shopping.
Features:
-3 Bedrooms
-1 Bathroom
-1,180 Sqaure Feet of living space
- 2 car garage
-Central AC/Heat
-Large backyard w/ large side gate access
-Covered patio
-Newer granite kitchen counter tops
-Newer kitchen and bathroom flooring
-Some new faucet and lighting fixtures
-Mirrored closet doors in master bedroom
-French doors in dining room
-Brand new interior paint
-Dual pane windows
-Brand new water heater
-Automatic sprinkler system
-Gardener included in rent
***COVID 19 GUIDELINES: EACH PERSON WHO ENTERS THE PROPERTY WILL NEED TO BE WEARING A MASK AND GLOVES (YOU MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN MASK AND GLOVES), EACH PERSON WHO ENTERS THE PROPERTY WILL NEED TO SIGN "CORONAVIRUS PROPERTY ENTRY ADVISORY AND DECLARATION", ONLY 2 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE PROPERTY AT ANY GIVEN TIME. ***
To schedule a viewing please call:
Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759
(RLNE3535917)