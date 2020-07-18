5951 Fullerton Avenue

Amenities

Great for Investors, two units on one property. Classic multi-unit/commercial duplex listing in the heart of Buena Park close to the border of Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Zoned RM-20 with enough room to add one more unit. ADU Buyer to check with the city. Buyers to rely on their own due diligence. Situated on a large 9,374 square foot lot, this property includes the main house with a beautifully paved front yard and large common backyard with lush green lawn and detached garage. The front unit is occupied by the Owner. The back unit is Tenant occupied and has Section 8 housing. There are separate meters for gas and electric for each respective unit. The main house has raised a covered wood deck for entertaining. Exterior, covered laundry area with gas/electric dryer hookup and washer hookup. The detached second home can be used as mother-in-law quarters or an income-producing unit. Lots of restaurants, shopping, and parks within walking distance. Major cross streets are Artesia Blvd and Beach Blvd with easy access to the 5 and 91 freeways.