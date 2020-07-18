All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 5951 Fullerton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5951 Fullerton Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 AM

5951 Fullerton Avenue

5951 Fullerton Avenue · (714) 230-0078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5951 Fullerton Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great for Investors, two units on one property. Classic multi-unit/commercial duplex listing in the heart of Buena Park close to the border of Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Zoned RM-20 with enough room to add one more unit. ADU Buyer to check with the city. Buyers to rely on their own due diligence. Situated on a large 9,374 square foot lot, this property includes the main house with a beautifully paved front yard and large common backyard with lush green lawn and detached garage. The front unit is occupied by the Owner. The back unit is Tenant occupied and has Section 8 housing. There are separate meters for gas and electric for each respective unit. The main house has raised a covered wood deck for entertaining. Exterior, covered laundry area with gas/electric dryer hookup and washer hookup. The detached second home can be used as mother-in-law quarters or an income-producing unit. Lots of restaurants, shopping, and parks within walking distance. Major cross streets are Artesia Blvd and Beach Blvd with easy access to the 5 and 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5951 Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
5951 Fullerton Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5951 Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 5951 Fullerton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5951 Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5951 Fullerton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5951 Fullerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5951 Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5951 Fullerton Avenue offers parking.
Does 5951 Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5951 Fullerton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5951 Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5951 Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5951 Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5951 Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5951 Fullerton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5951 Fullerton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5951 Fullerton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5951 Fullerton Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with ParkingBuena Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Buena Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity