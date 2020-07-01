5904 Los Molinos Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded Single Story 4 bed / 2 bath Home in Buena Park with Attached 2 Car Garage



APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday Evening 10/18/19

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm.

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



New kitchen cabinets

New kitchen countertops

New SS appliances - Refrigerator included in kitchen

Upgraded bathrooms

Vaulted living room ceilings

Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom

Large Closets

Washer & Dryer Included in Garage

Central A/C and Heat

Gardener included

Attached 2 car Garage



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,750 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



