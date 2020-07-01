All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 5904 Los Molinos Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5904 Los Molinos Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

5904 Los Molinos Dr

5904 Los Molinos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5904 Los Molinos Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded Single Story 4 bed / 2 bath Home in Buena Park with Attached 2 Car Garage - Upgraded 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Buena Park

APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday Evening 10/18/19
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

New kitchen cabinets
New kitchen countertops
New SS appliances - Refrigerator included in kitchen
Upgraded bathrooms
Vaulted living room ceilings
Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
Large Closets
Washer & Dryer Included in Garage
Central A/C and Heat
Gardener included
Attached 2 car Garage

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,750 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5183910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Los Molinos Dr have any available units?
5904 Los Molinos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5904 Los Molinos Dr have?
Some of 5904 Los Molinos Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Los Molinos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Los Molinos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Los Molinos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Los Molinos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Los Molinos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Los Molinos Dr offers parking.
Does 5904 Los Molinos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 Los Molinos Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Los Molinos Dr have a pool?
No, 5904 Los Molinos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Los Molinos Dr have accessible units?
No, 5904 Los Molinos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Los Molinos Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Los Molinos Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 Los Molinos Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5904 Los Molinos Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles