5873 Rostrata Avenue

Amenities
Contemporary Style 3 Bedrooms + Loft(could be used as another Bedroom), 3 Baths Tri Level Townhouse Located in fairly new Strata Pointe Community in the city of Buena Park, Approx. 1,787 Sq.Ft, One Bedroom w/ Full Bath on Main Floor, Spacious, Bright & Airy Floor Plan, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Plantation Shutters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Walk-In Closet, WiFi Thermostat, Key Pad Entry, Epoxy Garage Floor, Electric Car Charger in Garage, Fullerton Joint Union School District, Close to Association Pool & Spa, Fwy 5 and much more! Turn Key!