Buena Park, CA
5873 Rostrata Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

5873 Rostrata Avenue

5873 Rostrata Ave · No Longer Available
Buena Park
Location

5873 Rostrata Ave, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Contemporary Style 3 Bedrooms + Loft(could be used as another Bedroom), 3 Baths Tri Level Townhouse Located in fairly new Strata Pointe Community in the city of Buena Park, Approx. 1,787 Sq.Ft, One Bedroom w/ Full Bath on Main Floor, Spacious, Bright & Airy Floor Plan, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Plantation Shutters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Walk-In Closet, WiFi Thermostat, Key Pad Entry, Epoxy Garage Floor, Electric Car Charger in Garage, Fullerton Joint Union School District, Close to Association Pool & Spa, Fwy 5 and much more! Turn Key!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5873 Rostrata Avenue have any available units?
5873 Rostrata Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5873 Rostrata Avenue have?
Some of 5873 Rostrata Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5873 Rostrata Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5873 Rostrata Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5873 Rostrata Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5873 Rostrata Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5873 Rostrata Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5873 Rostrata Avenue offers parking.
Does 5873 Rostrata Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5873 Rostrata Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5873 Rostrata Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5873 Rostrata Avenue has a pool.
Does 5873 Rostrata Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5873 Rostrata Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5873 Rostrata Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5873 Rostrata Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5873 Rostrata Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5873 Rostrata Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

