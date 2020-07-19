5852 Spring

Amenities

Beautiful Brand New "STRADA" three-story townhouse located in a private gated community. One of the best location in the entire community next to community pool & BBQ area. Freeway adjacent and convenient like crazy -to SOURCE shopping mall, schools, shopping, dining ,entertainment, Metro link station & other public transportation. You will find 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths & 2 car attached garage. Bright, airy, lots of windows bringing in natural light. Spacious living room access to cozy balcony which overlooking pool, spa and BBA area. The kitchen features recessed LED lightings ,Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets & draws for storage. Very upgraded laminated wood flooring throughout the whole house except bedrooms & stairs. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. Energy star electric heater, solar energy system, smart home technology and smart code lock for keyless entry. Community amenities included a pool, spa, playground, picnic & BBQ area. Wheelchair accessible to front entrance , main floor bed room & bath room.