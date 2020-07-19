All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5852 Spring

5852 Spring St · No Longer Available
Location

5852 Spring St, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful Brand New "STRADA" three-story townhouse located in a private gated community. One of the best location in the entire community next to community pool & BBQ area. Freeway adjacent and convenient like crazy -to SOURCE shopping mall, schools, shopping, dining ,entertainment, Metro link station & other public transportation. You will find 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths & 2 car attached garage. Bright, airy, lots of windows bringing in natural light. Spacious living room access to cozy balcony which overlooking pool, spa and BBA area. The kitchen features recessed LED lightings ,Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets & draws for storage. Very upgraded laminated wood flooring throughout the whole house except bedrooms & stairs. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. Energy star electric heater, solar energy system, smart home technology and smart code lock for keyless entry. Community amenities included a pool, spa, playground, picnic & BBQ area. Wheelchair accessible to front entrance , main floor bed room & bath room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5852 Spring have any available units?
5852 Spring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5852 Spring have?
Some of 5852 Spring's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5852 Spring currently offering any rent specials?
5852 Spring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5852 Spring pet-friendly?
No, 5852 Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5852 Spring offer parking?
Yes, 5852 Spring offers parking.
Does 5852 Spring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5852 Spring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5852 Spring have a pool?
Yes, 5852 Spring has a pool.
Does 5852 Spring have accessible units?
Yes, 5852 Spring has accessible units.
Does 5852 Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5852 Spring has units with dishwashers.
Does 5852 Spring have units with air conditioning?
No, 5852 Spring does not have units with air conditioning.
