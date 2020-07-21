All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
5829 Spring Street
Last updated January 23 2020

5829 Spring Street

5829 Spring St · No Longer Available
Buena Park
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location

5829 Spring St, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
new construction
Sorry, no pets. Newly constructed luxury townhome in the gated community of Stratapointe in the commuter friendly city of Buena Park. This energy efficient, solar powered and highly uprgraded home has an open floor plan with high ceilings, modern finishes and plenty of natural light. The main floor features a bedroom and bathroom, a great room kitchen/dining/living room, and a private balcony with custom wood and pebble rock finishes that ovelooks the community greenbelt. The upstairs master bedroom has an ensuite full bath with dual vanities, separate commode, and walk-in closet. Accross the hall is another bedroom with ensuite full bath and walk in closet. The home also features an upstairs laundry, recessed LED lighting, an attached two car garage, and SMARThome technology that allows mobile control of lighting, RING doorbell, keyless entry and smart thermostat. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included (tenant responsible for maintenance). The resort-like community has a gorgeous pool/spa, outdoor fireplace, BBQ and picnic area, and a children's playground. Conveniently located near the 5 fwy, the Buena Park Metrolink Station, and all the restaurants, shopping centers and entertainment that Buena Park has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Spring Street have any available units?
5829 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5829 Spring Street have?
Some of 5829 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5829 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 5829 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5829 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 5829 Spring Street has a pool.
Does 5829 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 5829 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5829 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
