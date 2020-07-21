5829 Spring Street

Amenities

Sorry, no pets. Newly constructed luxury townhome in the gated community of Stratapointe in the commuter friendly city of Buena Park. This energy efficient, solar powered and highly uprgraded home has an open floor plan with high ceilings, modern finishes and plenty of natural light. The main floor features a bedroom and bathroom, a great room kitchen/dining/living room, and a private balcony with custom wood and pebble rock finishes that ovelooks the community greenbelt. The upstairs master bedroom has an ensuite full bath with dual vanities, separate commode, and walk-in closet. Accross the hall is another bedroom with ensuite full bath and walk in closet. The home also features an upstairs laundry, recessed LED lighting, an attached two car garage, and SMARThome technology that allows mobile control of lighting, RING doorbell, keyless entry and smart thermostat. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included (tenant responsible for maintenance). The resort-like community has a gorgeous pool/spa, outdoor fireplace, BBQ and picnic area, and a children's playground. Conveniently located near the 5 fwy, the Buena Park Metrolink Station, and all the restaurants, shopping centers and entertainment that Buena Park has to offer.