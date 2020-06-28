5740 Spring Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub new construction

***** READY TO MOVE IN ***** No one lived here ***** A beautiful brand new community in StrataPointe built by Tri Pointe Homes. Approximately 1,470 SQFT, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 2 car attached garage with interior access and decks for sipping morning coffee or grilling BBQ. Each bedroom has their own bathroom and walk in closet. A uniquely urban gated community bringing new and modern style to Buena Park. Very bright, airy & spacious layout facing South. Open kitchen with elegant granite counter top, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, European-style, flat-panel cabinetry in white Thermofoil, under-cabinet fluorescent task lighting & recessed lighting. Laminated flooring on living room, private master suite with dual vanities with quartz counter tops and backsplash in White Ice, fiberglass shower with semi-frameless clear glass enclosure. Laundry room on upstairs, Therma-Tru French door at decks, Solar energy systems and smart home technology. Community amenities, including a resort style cabana-rimmed pool and spa plus barbecue & children's play area. New refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Easy access to 5 Freeway and lots of guest parking spaces. "HURRY. WON'T LAST LONG"!!!