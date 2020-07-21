5561 Cajon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Upgraded 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in the desirable Summertree Community of Buena Park with central air. Spacious living room with new plantation shutters for sliding door to backyard. New kitchen with cherry color cabinet, new quartz counter top, new stove and range hood, new dishwasher, new stainless steel sink and faucet. Kitchen flooring is new Italian tile floor, tray ceiling and recessed lights. Upstairs features a Master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 other good size bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Just installed new carpet, window blinds. New interior paint. Spacious back patio provides room for outside entertaining. This is a well maintained community. HOA amenities include pool and club house. Great location close to shopping, dining, and supermarket. Please take off the shoes due to white carpet.



Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com