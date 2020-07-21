All apartments in Buena Park
5561 Cajon Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020

5561 Cajon Avenue

5561 Cajon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5561 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in the desirable Summertree Community of Buena Park with central air. Spacious living room with new plantation shutters for sliding door to backyard. New kitchen with cherry color cabinet, new quartz counter top, new stove and range hood, new dishwasher, new stainless steel sink and faucet. Kitchen flooring is new Italian tile floor, tray ceiling and recessed lights. Upstairs features a Master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 other good size bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Just installed new carpet, window blinds. New interior paint. Spacious back patio provides room for outside entertaining. This is a well maintained community. HOA amenities include pool and club house. Great location close to shopping, dining, and supermarket. Please take off the shoes due to white carpet.

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5561 Cajon Avenue have any available units?
5561 Cajon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5561 Cajon Avenue have?
Some of 5561 Cajon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5561 Cajon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5561 Cajon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5561 Cajon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5561 Cajon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5561 Cajon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5561 Cajon Avenue offers parking.
Does 5561 Cajon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5561 Cajon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5561 Cajon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5561 Cajon Avenue has a pool.
Does 5561 Cajon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5561 Cajon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5561 Cajon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5561 Cajon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5561 Cajon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5561 Cajon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
