5543 Cajon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Sorry, no pets allowed. Welcome to this beautiful home located in the desirable Summertree Village community. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home was completely remodeled down to the studs. The kitchen is designed with custom wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, a breakfast bar with tear drop lights, and dark wood laminate flooring that flows seamlessly throughout. Additional features include recessed LED lighting throughout, new water heater, new vinyl windows, custom window coverings, new roof, new interior and exterior paint, pavered patio, mirrored closet doors, crown moulding, and a 2-car detached garage with washer and dryer included. The HOA amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and guest parking. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, restaurants, shopping centers, Los Coyotes Country Club, Metrolink station, and award-winning Fullerton Joint Union High School District.