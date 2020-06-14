5517 Cajon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in move in condition. This home features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious with recessed lighting. One bedroom is a true master with its own bathroom; featuring vanity, enclosed shower. The large living room shows off high ceiling with recessed lighting. There is a separate dining area that has direct access to the patio via a large glass sliding door. The second bathroom boast of new vanity, fixtures, and a tub/shower combo. There is also a 2 car garage with direct entry to the home. The laundry is located in the garage; washer/dryer included, and opener. This home is well maintained and has central AC, forced Air, and copper plumbing