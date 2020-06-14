All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 5517 Cajon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5517 Cajon Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5517 Cajon Avenue

5517 Cajon Avenue · (562) 335-1997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5517 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in move in condition. This home features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious with recessed lighting. One bedroom is a true master with its own bathroom; featuring vanity, enclosed shower. The large living room shows off high ceiling with recessed lighting. There is a separate dining area that has direct access to the patio via a large glass sliding door. The second bathroom boast of new vanity, fixtures, and a tub/shower combo. There is also a 2 car garage with direct entry to the home. The laundry is located in the garage; washer/dryer included, and opener. This home is well maintained and has central AC, forced Air, and copper plumbing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Cajon Avenue have any available units?
5517 Cajon Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5517 Cajon Avenue have?
Some of 5517 Cajon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Cajon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Cajon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Cajon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Cajon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5517 Cajon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Cajon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5517 Cajon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5517 Cajon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Cajon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5517 Cajon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Cajon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5517 Cajon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Cajon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Cajon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 Cajon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5517 Cajon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5517 Cajon Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity