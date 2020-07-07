5512 Donner Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

"Summertree" condo complex.. beautiful with sidewalks, secured pool, community room, and guest parking. Plenty of garage space and a lovely private patio to BBQ and socialize in. Newly upgraded and updated condo has glass back splashes, stainless steel appliances, newer carpet and paint, and lovely tiled bathroom upstairs and downstairs. Shower/tub upstairs with dressing area. Downstairs is the guest bathroom. French doors bring charm to the living room and patio area. Storage space under the stairway is a plus!

Shopping, restaurants, public transportation, metro, all within walking disance. Excellent location!