Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

5512 Donner Avenue

5512 Donner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Donner Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
"Summertree" condo complex.. beautiful with sidewalks, secured pool, community room, and guest parking. Plenty of garage space and a lovely private patio to BBQ and socialize in. Newly upgraded and updated condo has glass back splashes, stainless steel appliances, newer carpet and paint, and lovely tiled bathroom upstairs and downstairs. Shower/tub upstairs with dressing area. Downstairs is the guest bathroom. French doors bring charm to the living room and patio area. Storage space under the stairway is a plus!
Shopping, restaurants, public transportation, metro, all within walking disance. Excellent location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Donner Avenue have any available units?
5512 Donner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5512 Donner Avenue have?
Some of 5512 Donner Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Donner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Donner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Donner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Donner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5512 Donner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Donner Avenue offers parking.
Does 5512 Donner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Donner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Donner Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5512 Donner Avenue has a pool.
Does 5512 Donner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5512 Donner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Donner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 Donner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 Donner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 Donner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

