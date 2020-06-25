All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
5511 Cuba Circle
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

5511 Cuba Circle

5511 Cuba Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Cuba Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

Buena Park address, but La Palma schools and location. This home is a half block from La Palma City Hall and Parks. The home has been completely remodeled. The new kitchen has quartz counter tops, light gray subway glass back-splash tiles, top of the line stainless steel appliances, stylish gray 12x24 floor tiles, stainless steel farmers style sink, new white cabinets with brushed nickle pulls and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens on to a dining area and living room with fireplace. The rest of the home has beautiful wood floors, new baseboards, new crown molding, new six paneled doors and all new rubbed oil door hardware. The bathrooms have new vanities, new counters, new tile floors, custom mirrors, new toilets, new shower (in master), new lights. All the ceilings have been scrapped and recessed lighting has been installed along with fans and lights in all the bedrooms. The fireplace has been refaced with gray quartz stacked stones. The entire home has new double pained windows. Cul-de-Sac location and RV parking. Huge new over-sized driveway and lots of street parking. The home is a cute as a button. Nice, well maintained back yard with raised bed gardens for your vegetables. Extra storage shed on side. What else can I say about this amazing home. To see this home anytime, call Greg Hughes-949-350-9555.
DRE Lic 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Cuba Circle have any available units?
5511 Cuba Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5511 Cuba Circle have?
Some of 5511 Cuba Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Cuba Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Cuba Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Cuba Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Cuba Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5511 Cuba Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5511 Cuba Circle offers parking.
Does 5511 Cuba Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Cuba Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Cuba Circle have a pool?
No, 5511 Cuba Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Cuba Circle have accessible units?
No, 5511 Cuba Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Cuba Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Cuba Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 Cuba Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 Cuba Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
