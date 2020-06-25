5511 Cuba Circle

Amenities

Buena Park address, but La Palma schools and location. This home is a half block from La Palma City Hall and Parks. The home has been completely remodeled. The new kitchen has quartz counter tops, light gray subway glass back-splash tiles, top of the line stainless steel appliances, stylish gray 12x24 floor tiles, stainless steel farmers style sink, new white cabinets with brushed nickle pulls and recessed lighting. The kitchen opens on to a dining area and living room with fireplace. The rest of the home has beautiful wood floors, new baseboards, new crown molding, new six paneled doors and all new rubbed oil door hardware. The bathrooms have new vanities, new counters, new tile floors, custom mirrors, new toilets, new shower (in master), new lights. All the ceilings have been scrapped and recessed lighting has been installed along with fans and lights in all the bedrooms. The fireplace has been refaced with gray quartz stacked stones. The entire home has new double pained windows. Cul-de-Sac location and RV parking. Huge new over-sized driveway and lots of street parking. The home is a cute as a button. Nice, well maintained back yard with raised bed gardens for your vegetables. Extra storage shed on side. What else can I say about this amazing home. To see this home anytime, call Greg Hughes-949-350-9555.

